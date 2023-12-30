Authorities search for missing man in Solway Township

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old man who has gone missing in Solway Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, David Langmo was last seen by his wife around 12:30 p.m. Friday after telling her he wanted to go for a long walk.

Authorities believe Langmo may have entered the wooded area near his house.

The Sheriff’s Office also stated that due to Langmo’s “uncommon behavior,” it is believed he may be suffering from a medical or mental health emergency.

Langmo is 5′10″, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and tan/yellow Carhartt pants.

Search efforts have included ground search, drones, and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of David Langmo, please contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at the resident of missing person David Langmo. (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.