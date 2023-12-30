Authorities search for missing man in Solway Township

David Langmo
David Langmo(Sherriff's Office)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLWAY TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) - Authorities are searching for a 45-year-old man who has gone missing in Solway Township.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, David Langmo was last seen by his wife around 12:30 p.m. Friday after telling her he wanted to go for a long walk.

Authorities believe Langmo may have entered the wooded area near his house.

The Sheriff’s Office also stated that due to Langmo’s “uncommon behavior,” it is believed he may be suffering from a medical or mental health emergency.

Langmo is 5′10″, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and tan/yellow Carhartt pants.

Search efforts have included ground search, drones, and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of David Langmo, please contact the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911.

St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at the resident of missing person David Langmo.
St. Louis County Sheriff's Office at the resident of missing person David Langmo.(Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice
Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season
Northern News Now
First Alert: Light snow leads to slick travel Saturday evening

Latest News

Iron Range man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
How Duluth is trying to prevent New Year's Eve Drunk Driving
1 person critically hurt in crash
Bad crash closes Highway 210 near Black Bear Casino Resort
Third man charged after Eveleth assault