7-year-old surprises ‘best friend’ on his 100th birthday: ‘He’s a good person’

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) – A Philadelphia-area man celebrated his 100th birthday in style on Friday.

It was his best friend who pulled out all the stops to make his day memorable.

And oh yeah, she’s just 7 years old.

Seven-year-old Layla Leuthy Peck pulled up to her best friend’s house in epic fashion, with sirens and horns blaring for a party like none other.

Her friend, Joe Gagliardi, celebrated a very special milestone birthday on Friday.

Gagliardi turned 100 and joked they are “both the same age,” give or take 93 years.

The two have known each other since Layla was a baby.

For his centenarian celebration, the World War II veteran received a flag flown in his honor over the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

The Newtown fire and police departments came in waves to shake his hand and wish him well, including Layla’s dad, a Penndel policeman himself.

“I grew up two houses down and I always listened to Joe’s stories as a World War II veteran, and that inspired me to join the Army,” Sean Peck said.

The showstopper Layla brought 100 handmade cards from her friends at St. Andrew’s Catholic School in Newtown.

“I thought since he’s turning 100, maybe we should make him 100 cards because he says he’s a good person. So, then we made 100 cards. The whole first grade did,” Layla said.

Gagliardi is recognized as a living example of service and sacrifice. Now Layla is picking that up.

