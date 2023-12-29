UMD mens hockey team drops first game of Holiday Kwik-Trip Faceoff Tournament in OT

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team traveled to Milwaukee this afternoon for the first game of the Holiday Kwik Trip Faceoff Tournament, dropping their game against Northeastern 4-3 in overtime.

The Bulldogs held leads of 2-0 and 3-2, but the Huskies came back in the 3rd period to tie it and eventually win it in the extra frame. Northeastern sophomore forward Jack Williams had a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime.

UMD got first period goals by Ben Steeves and Blake Biondi to go up 2-0 at the first intermission. It was Steeves’ team-leading 12th goal of the season in just 18 games played.

Williams scored back to back goals to start the second period to tie the game at 2. Just over a minute later, defenseman Owen Gallatin’s wrist shot from the faceoff dot gave the Bulldogs the lead right back at 3-2. Just six minutes later, Northeastern tied the game again at 3-3 off the stick of Gunnarwolfe Fontaine.

Neither team scored in the 3rd period, and Williams’ hat-trick goal was the icebreaker in overtime.

Zach Stejskal made 19 saves, but allowed four goals on just 23 shots.

The Bulldogs now await the loser of Wisconsin and Air Force for the consolation game on Friday at 4pm.

