Third man charged in Eveleth Hells Angels kidnapping, assault case

EVELETH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another man has been charged for his involvement in a Eveleth kidnapping and assault that involved several Hells Angels members.

Jake Douglas Novaczyk, 45, from Inver Grove Heights, MN was charged with multiple felonies including kidnapping and false imprisonment.

A man told police that in late November members of the Hells Angels had beaten him at a home in Eveleth and kidnapped him.

A woman was also sexually assaulted by two of the members at the time of the attack.

According to the criminal complaint, Novaczyk allegedly drove a van that brought the male victim to the Hells Angels Clubhouse in Eveleth.

While he was there the group’s president allegedly beat him and planned to hold him there for a “few months.”

During an interview on Dec. 11, both victims were able to identify Novaczyk as the driver of the van.

Two other men have already been charged, Hells Angels President Jerand French and prospective member Paul Debelak.

Jerand French (left) and Paul Debelak (right) (Northern News Now)

French is facing the same charges as Novaczyk, whereas Debelak had additional charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Novaczyk is looking at up to 40 years behind bars for his involvement in the incident.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 2.

