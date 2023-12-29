Superior Salvation Army extends Kettle Bell campaign, behind goal

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Christmas holiday may be over, but the Superior Salvation Army is still hoping for the public’s generosity.

Their Red Kettle donation campaign is still running as they normally they end on Christmas Eve.

Since they were about $2,000 behind their goal, leaders asked Superior Super One locations if volunteers could keep ringing bells for another week.

Captain Jasen Elcombe said any donations stay local and help Superior families in need all year round.

“Need knows no season. It’s not just christmas we need help, it’s all year round,” said Elcombe. “People are always in need and this year with the economy where it is, many more people are looking for food for their homes.”

Superior Salvation Army leaders are hoping to top $80,000.

Volunteers will be out ringing bells for the next couple days.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.