Portman Great Skate and Jamboree postponed a second time

By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The board of directors for the Portman Amateur Hockey Association have yet again postponed their second annual Great Skate, as well as the annual Portman Jamboree, due to warm weather.

The Great Skate is now scheduled on Friday, January 12 at 5 p.m. and the jamboree happening on the Jan. 13 and 14 at the Portman Community Center.

The Great Skate is the Association’s largest fundraiser of the season.

Portman’s Board of Directors hopes to raise $10,000 in funds to help cover rising costs associated with equipment, facilities, and jamborees.

The board says as of December 29 they are just $400 shy of their goal.

“The goal of the Great Skate is to make money for our association and help eliminate some expenses for our families,” said Kevin Pillsbury, President of Portman’s Board of Directors. “But it also represents the very best in our community: generous neighbors supporting our kids as they build long-lasting friendships on and off the ice.”

