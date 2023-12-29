Minnesota officials advise extreme caution as ice rescues stack up

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – As the new year approaches, Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs said his office has already responded to at least seven ice rescues on Red Lake.

“Typically by this time of the year we’ve got people driving vehicles on the lake and we’re pulling wheelhouses shortly after January 1,” said Riggs.

Riggs’ warning came after the department received reports of an ATV falling through the ice on Thursday morning. No one was injured in the incident

Later on Thursday, authorities confirmed that a person had drowned after a vehicle fell through the ice on Lake of the Woods.

Riggs said even though Upper Red Lake is a popular destination for anglers at this time of year, the ice this season isn’t reliable.

“Red Lake is typically one of those lakes that because it’s such a shallow depth, and it does have a good walleye bite, that people are saying, ‘I’m gonna go up there and trust that this is going to be okay,” he said.

Riggs knows that the week between Christmas and New Year’s is a popular one for winter recreation, but believes anyone on the ice ought to proceed with caution after weeks of warm ad wet weather.

“I like to fish myself, but I’m not going to put my life or my family’s life or my hard-earned money to risk,” he added.

While some anglers might have faith in their life-saving equipment, like ice picks or a PFD, to keep them safe if the ice breaks, there’s a cost that comes with losing equipment as well.

“Some people are still going out with ATVs and other equipment. That’s just too heavy for the current ice conditions, so for your safety and the safety of first responders, we are urging people to wait,” said DNR Ice Safety Coordinator Nicole Biagi.

Riggs stated it might be an inconvenience to have to wait, but an unusual year calls for unusual safety practices.

“It’s very uncommon, just due to the weather that we’ve been having, that [ice rescues are] going this long, and I think that’s why we’re seeing more of them. It’s just because the lake is not locking up quickly,” he said.

The DNR recommends at least four inches of clear ice before walking out on a lake, but even thick ice can break off and cause cracks or thin spots.

As always the department stressed that “no ice can ever be considered ‘safe ice.”

