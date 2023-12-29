Law enforcement and servers work to keep drunk drivers off roads this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -As many get ready to celebrate and ring in the new year, law enforcement wants to remind you to make sure you plan for a sober driver.

As many plan to get ready to welcome 2024, it’s expected to see large groups of people going out to celebrate.

Robert Castillo is one of those people excited to go out on New Year’s Eve.

“We actually will be going out. It’s our anniversary,” said Castillo. “We’re going to be celebrating a bit, going out to dinner, and probably having a cocktail or two.”

While some may have a cocktail to celebrate, others will spend the holiday serving the drinks.

Heather Martin, a server at Little Angie’s, says she has seen intoxicated customers, especially during the holiday season.

She says she always checks for signs of intoxication, and does whatever she can to help get them home safely.

“I definitely get them water. Maybe some chips, you know?” said Martin. “Just to get something in their stomach.”

Servers and bartenders say they pay attention to their customer’s behavior. If they’re slurring their words, being too loud, or are unable to stand, they don’t hesitate to get the authorities involved.

According to the Duluth Police Department, so far this year officers have reported 20 drunk-driving-related crashes, 89 traffic stops, and four DWI arrests.

In comparison, from December 2021 through January 2022, they’ve reported 17 drunk-driving accidents, 63 traffic stops, and four DWI arrests.

Now with the warmer-than-usual weather, the Minnesota State Patrol expects more people will be out celebrating this year.

“During this holiday weekend, we’re going to have extra troopers, deputies, and officers along the roadway targeting and looking for impaired drivers to remove them from the roadway,” said Christianson. “So we can keep the roadways safe.”

Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Troy Christianson hopes people will make smart decisions and find a sober ride home.

“Guiding them and ensuring that they’re being responsible, even in a state where they aren’t necessarily making the greatest decision and saying No. I’m going to go home with you,” said Castillo.

The Minnesota State Patrol recommends party-goers use sober ride alternatives like Uber, Lyft, or taxis.

