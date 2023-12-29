Iron Range veteran awarded distinguished medal for act of bravery

CHISHOLM, MN. (Northern News Now) -- An Iron Range veteran was honored for his acts of bravery from five decades ago.

While being handed the Distinguished Flying Cross, Specialist Four Bill Hanegmon was only thinking about one thing, his brothers in arms.

“Even though it’s an individual award to me, it belongs to my D troop, third or the fifth,” said Hanegmon.

During the ceremony in Chisholm on Thursday, Hanegmon was reminded of one person in particular, Pilot Lieutenant Richard Waite.

It was 53 years ago, Hanegmon saved Waite’s life while on a mission in Vietnam.

“Our mission was to scout, and we’d go low level and try to find enemy positions and activity,” said Hanegmon.

Hanegmon and Waite were working to complete their mission in a two-person helicopter when they were under enemy fire.

“I just heard this huge explosion,” said Hanegmon. “It was it was to my right and, and I could hear see shrapnel just hitting the front of the helicopter and coming through the windshield.”

Waite was hit and was rendered unconscious.

“So, I hung my machine gun, put my little, short stick in the socket, and took off with the helicopter,” said Hanegmon.

Despite having no formal flight training, Hanegmon was able to land the aircraft, which didn’t have a working engine, and brought his wounded friend to safety.

A heroic act now being celebrated decades later.

“He deserves it,” said Minnesota Representative Pete Stauber.

Stauber presented the prestigious honor to Hanegmon while he was surrounded by dozens of military and community members and friends and family.

“I will tell you, there are heroes among us, and Bill is one of them and we’re proud to be here,” said Stauber.

Hanegmon, with tears in his eyes, saying if he could go back and save his friend again, he would.

“That bond lasts forever, then it’s only broken by death itself,” said Hanegmon.

Waite and Hanegmon remained close friends over the years.

Unfortunately, Waite passed away weeks ago, but he was able to see his friend receive the award in a private ceremony.

