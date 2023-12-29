Iron Range man pleads guilty to deadly crash while high

VIRGINIA, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range man has pleaded guilty for smoking marijuana before getting in a crash that killed a woman.

David Kevin Medicine, 38, of Virginia, pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide on Dec. 15.

The crash ultimately led to the death of 61-year-old Cathy Marjorie Johnson from Tower, who was a passenger in the car.

According to court documents, on October 21, 2023 at around 8:10 p.m. authorities responded to a pickup truck with a trailer that was stuck and blocking both lanes on Highway 169 between Fireweed Road and County Road 21, in Wouri Township.

When authorities arrived there were several vehicles stopped in the northbound lane.

While talking to the driver, troopers heard tires squealing and the sound of a crash.

Court documents say there was a Dodge Ram pickup in the northbound ditch with rear end damage.

Several feet in front of the pickup was a Chevrolet Impala with front end damage.

The driver of the pickup stated he stopped for the traffic and put on his hazard lights.

Authorities say there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the Impala, which was being driven by Medicine.

The front seat passenger sustained minor injuries and Johnson the rear seat passenger died on scene.

Medicine told authorities that he had just passed another vehicle when he saw that the pickup was stopped.

He stated he tried to stop but was unable.

Documents state Medicine admitted to having two shots of alcohol about an hour and a half earlier.

When talking to Medicine, authorities observed indications that he was under the influence.

He then agreed to do a field sobriety test and blew a 0.000 BAC.

Troopers then obtained a search warrant for a sample of Medicine’s blood.

Passengers the the pickup told authorities they believed the the Impala was traveling around 70 to 75 mph.

They stated they did not see the Impala’s brake lights come on and felt that it hit the pickup at full speed.

The passenger in the Impala told authorities that she and Medicine were smoking marijuana during their drive before the crash.

During a search of the Impala, troopers found a small baggie of cannabis between the front passenger seat and center console.

A baggie of cannabis, a grinder, and a cannabis smoking pipe was also found under the driver’s seat.

Medicine is facing up to 10 years behind bars for the incident.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 5, 2024.

