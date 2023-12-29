First Alert: Mild today with light snow on Saturday night

FRIDAY: Today will be mild and sunny with a high of 41 in Duluth and upper 30′s to lower 40′s throughout the region. Winds will be light out of the NW at 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with some snow flurries moving in as some light snow develops in the evening. The high will be 29 degrees with winds out of the NW at 5-15 MPH.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Light snow will move from north to south with minor snow accumulations. Temperatures will be in the lower 20′s with T-1 inch of snow throughout Minnesota and 1-3 inches of snow in Northern Wisconsin and the UP.

NEW YEARS EVE: Sunday will be seasonable with a high of 26 degrees and clearing throughout the day. New Years Evening will be in the teens with dry and clear conditions.

