First Alert: Light snow leads to slick travel Saturday evening

FRIDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will slowly begin to increase after midnight from west to east with lows falling into the 20s and 30s for most locations. Winds will be relatively light out of the NW at 4-8 MPH.

SATURDAY: The first part of the day will be dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. A clipper system will bring light snowfall to the majority of the region Saturday afternoon through early Sunday, with some lingering lake effect snow along the South Shore into early Sunday afternoon. Most of the region will see a trace to one inch, while the South Shore and much of NW Wisconsin will pick up 1-3″ of new snow.

SUNDAY: Light lake effect snow wraps up by the early afternoon along the South Shore. Otherwise, we’ll see decreasing clouds into the afternoon with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lows will be a tad chilly, sitting in the teens and single digits above zero.

NEW YEAR’S DAY MONDAY: High pressure keeps us mostly clear to partly cloudy. Highs reach the upper 20s to low 30s with lows in the teens and 20s. Clouds begin to increase overnight into Tuesday.

