Essentia announces top baby names of 2023

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Essentia Health was busy delivering more than 2,000 babies this year throughout Minnesota.

According to hospital leaders, as of Thursday 2,613 babies were born at Essentia’s five hospitals that perform deliveries.

1,489 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth

482 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s-Detroit Lakes

384 at Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd

178 at Essentia Health-Virginia

80 at Essentia Health-Moose Lake

At St. Mary’s the most popular boy name was Oliver, as 15 babies received the name.

Other popular boy names include:

Theodore or Theo, Leo: 11

Asher: 10

Sawyer, Liam: 9

Everett, Jack: 8

William or Will or Willem, Wyatt: 7

Henry or Henryk, Arlo: 6

Luke or Lucas or Luka or Lukka, Nolan, Noah, Tate, George: 5

Seven girls were named either Brynlee or Brinley, and Ella, making those the top name of the year.

Other girl named include:

Evelyn or Evelynn, Ava, Isabelle or Isabella, Ivy, Claire: 6

Ayla or Aila, Vivian or Vivienne, Lucy or Lucille, Lainey, Everly or Everleigh, Amelia or Emilia: 5

Harper, Daisy, Nora, Kinsley or Kinslee, Anna, Gemma, Hazel, Violet, Iris, Harlow, Scarlet, Eleanor or Eleanore or Eleanorah: 4

