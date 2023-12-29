Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Duluth Denfeld boys hockey advance to Finals of Heritage Hockey Classic Tournament

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Lumberjacks and the Duluth Denfeld Hunters boys hockey teams both won their semifinal matchups on Thursday afternoon to advance to the final round of the Heritage Hockey Classic Tournament.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton defeated Anoka by a score of 6-1 while Duluth Denfeld defeated Park of Cottage Grove by a score of 3-2.

The two teams will faceoff in the final round at Heritage Sports Center on Friday at 3:30pm.

