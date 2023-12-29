City by City: Hayward, Iron River, Arrowhead

The Birkie Blood Drive will be on January 9.
By Heidi Stang
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hayward, WI- In partnership with Memorial Blood Centers, the American Birkebeiner will host the Birkie Blood Drive on January 9. The event will be held at the Main Street parking lot. January is National Blood Donor Month. Memorial Blood Centers says they see a drop in donations this time of year with people traveling for the holidays and kids not in school. There will be an opportunity for double red cell donations for those who are eligible.

Iron River, WI- VFW post 10197 is hosting a New Year’s Celebration. The fun starts on Sunday, December 31 at 6 p.m. The party will be held at the VFW building on Highway 2. The night will feature snacks and music. There will also be a white elephant gift exchange. All are invited to attend.

Minnesota- The Arrowhead Library System had to cancel the Bookmobile’s route on Thursday, December 28. They say staffing issues are to blame for the cancellation. Impacted cities include Cloverdale, Togo, Rauch, Bear River, and Side Lake. All materials due will be renewed until the Bookmobile can return on January 18.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Virginia, Superior, Hibbing

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Andrew Michael Nelson
Iron Range man sentenced to 26 years for sexually assaulting infant
Driver fails to yield to school bus almost hitting students in Pine County
Search underway for driver who ‘almost hit’ Willow River students getting off bus
Super One raises over $600K through pin pad campaign
Super One locations raise over $600K through year long pin pad campaign

Latest News

St. Louis County Public Works working on the roads.
Warm weather and rain affects gravel road conditions in the Northland
Dirt covered ice rink.
Duluth outdoor skating event moved to January
City by City - Northern News Now
City by City: Lake Superior, Sawyer County, Northland
City by City: Lake Superior, Sawyer County, Christmas Lights