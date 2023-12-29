City by City: Hayward, Iron River, Arrowhead

Hayward, WI- In partnership with Memorial Blood Centers, the American Birkebeiner will host the Birkie Blood Drive on January 9. The event will be held at the Main Street parking lot. January is National Blood Donor Month. Memorial Blood Centers says they see a drop in donations this time of year with people traveling for the holidays and kids not in school. There will be an opportunity for double red cell donations for those who are eligible.

Iron River, WI- VFW post 10197 is hosting a New Year’s Celebration. The fun starts on Sunday, December 31 at 6 p.m. The party will be held at the VFW building on Highway 2. The night will feature snacks and music. There will also be a white elephant gift exchange. All are invited to attend.

Minnesota- The Arrowhead Library System had to cancel the Bookmobile’s route on Thursday, December 28. They say staffing issues are to blame for the cancellation. Impacted cities include Cloverdale, Togo, Rauch, Bear River, and Side Lake. All materials due will be renewed until the Bookmobile can return on January 18.

