Bemidji State basketball player charged for sexually assaulting teenager

BEMIDJI, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Bemidji State University basketball player has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager.

Colin Schaefer, 22, of Sun Prairie, WI, was charged for two felonies of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the 15-year-old victim spoke with police on October 7, 2023.

She told authorities that she allegedly met Schaefer on Tinder and Snapchat.

In addition, she said that they had sexual interactions in Schaefer’s car.

On December 11, Schaefer was interviewed by police about the incident.

Court documents say he admitted to meeting a girl on Tinder and Snapchat.

Schaefer said the things discussed were sexual and they had sexual intercourse a couple of times.

However, age was allegedly never discussed.

Schaefer is looking at up to 15 years in prison for the incident.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 22.

We reached out to Bemidji State University leaders for comment but at this time have not heard back.

