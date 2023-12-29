‘Animal Art’ available for purchase at Lake Superior Zoo

Otter painting at Lake Superior Zoo
Otter painting at Lake Superior Zoo(KBJR)
By Matt McConico
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 1:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Zoo has a number of new artists.

Paintings are being done by the zoo’s animals including lions, cougars, otters, and even snakes.

You can order your own custom “Animal Print”.

The paint comes in a variety of colors for customers to choose from.

Each painting has a cost based on the type of animal artist and canvas size.

You can order your own paintings by clicking here.

