‘Animal Art’ available for purchase at Lake Superior Zoo

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Zoo has a number of new artists.

Paintings are being done by the zoo’s animals including lions, cougars, otters, and even snakes.

You can order your own custom “Animal Print”.

The paint comes in a variety of colors for customers to choose from.

Each painting has a cost based on the type of animal artist and canvas size.

You can order your own paintings by clicking here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.