Warm weather and rain affects gravel road conditions in the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mother nature has impacted not only winter activities and sports, but winter driving as well.

This year’s historically warm winter is not only causing headaches for winter enthusiasts but for road maintenance workers as well.

Gordy Halverson, District Highway Superintendent with St. Louis County Public Works, says these gravel road conditions Northlanders don’t normally see until April but, due to the unusual winter, we’re seeing them earlier on this year.

“The warm weather and with the rain, it soften the gravel. The minute you have a small depression into the gravel when you get that water and traffic on the gravel,” said Halverson. “It just pounds out into a bigger hole.”

Although Halverson wants to fix the problem immediately, he says the gravel is too soft to handle any kind of large equipment.

“The trucks weigh quite a bit,” said Halverson. “Especially with a load and that just makes the problem even worse when you run any kind of heavy traffic through those potholes.”

Halverson says it’s too early to predict what will happen to the roads when normal winter weather arrives.

In the meantime, he’s asking Northlanders to be patient with the Public Works while they repair the damage on rural roadways.

“I think it’s okay to drive on them. Just use caution in any kind of adverse situation. Watch your speed,” said Halverson. “Try not to run through the holes. I know in some areas it might be impossible, but just be patient.”

Halverson encourages drivers if they see any poor road conditions, to report it to St. Louis County Public Works.

stlouiscountymn.gov/publicworks

