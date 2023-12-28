Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two men are safe after being rescued from Upper Red Lake on the morning of Thursday, December 28. This is the fourth rescue on Upper Red Lake since mid-December.

“We need it to freeze, because we’re not able to stop people from going out,” Beltrami County Public Information Officer Chris Muller told Valley News Live.

Beltrami County officials were called around 7:45 a.m. to an area about 1.5 miles north of the Red Lake Ice Cabins for two people who were stranded on the ice. Muller says the men were helped off of the ice by people from a nearby resort, so the emergency crews enroute were canceled.

Muller adds, an ATV went through the ice, but it may be a while before it can be recovered because ice conditions are so poor. He says two ice houses are also stuck on the ice at this time.

Emergency crews have been busy with rescues on Upper Red Lake so far this season.

“We do not judge or condemn the actions of people who desire to fish Upper Red Lake on early ice,” Kelliher Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook. “NEVER be afraid to dial 911 if on the ice and are in a dangerous situation.”

On December 17, about three dozen people had to be rescued off of an ice chunk that detached from shore on Upper Red Lake. On Tuesday, December 19, a plane had to be removed from Upper Red Lake, after it broke through the ice. On December 21, Beltrami County officials received a 911 call about three men who had fallen through the ice while fishing. Two of the three men fell into the water, but were able to get back on top of the ice.

