Pizza Hut to lay off more than 1,000 delivery drivers in California ahead of wage hike

Pizza Hut is set to lay off more than 1,200 delivery drivers in Southern California. (Source: KCAL, KCBS, PIZZA HUT, CNN)
By Joy Benedict, KCAL via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (KCAL) - They’ve been making it great for 65 years. But some loyal customers say these new cuts are leaving them with a bad taste.

“Now, we have to be our own delivery driver,” customer Rogelia Salinas said.

She came to pick up pizza for her grandkids at a Pizza Hut in North Hollywood as the delivery wait was too long.

But after learning some of the delivery drivers are being canceled altogether, she’s disappointed.

“It’s sad. It’s very sad and disappointing that these big companies, you know, that our franchise is laying off the working middle-class people that are trying to survive,” Salinas said.

According to documents filed to the state, this Pizza Hut franchise and hundreds of others owned by two of the largest Pizza Hut franchises in California are laying off all their staff drivers.

The franchisees say the more than 1,200 layoffs are due to a discontinuation of delivery services, but customers aren’t buying it.

“I think when there is a minimum wage increase. They look for a way to mitigate costs and expenses,” said customer Francisco Cardenas.

The minimum wage for most fast-food workers in California is increasing to $20 an hour in April.

So, the timing of the layoffs isn’t sitting well with many customers.

“It’s sad,” Salinas said.

Pizza Hut representatives sent a statement saying they are aware of the layoffs taking place at some of its franchise locations in California, but they say all of their franchisees are following state regulations.

Copyright 2023 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Andrew Michael Nelson
Iron Range man sentenced to 26 years for sexually assaulting infant
Driver fails to yield to school bus almost hitting students in Pine County
Search underway for driver who ‘almost hit’ Willow River students getting off bus
Super One raises over $600K through pin pad campaign
Super One locations raise over $600K through year long pin pad campaign

Latest News

They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon
1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football...
Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel
University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024