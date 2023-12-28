More than $200,000 worth of grants handed out to Northland organizations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Dozens of Northland groups received $214,000 in grants.

The Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation announced the list of 43 organizations from the Apostle Islands to the Iron Range that will receive funding.

The grants support a range of needs from environmental education to hunger and mental health.

“There were many more excellent requests, exceeding the funding available and making the decision-making very difficult,” said Community Impact Director, Michelle Morris. “Amidst the many significant challenges our communities face, recognizing the creative vision and leadership from the staff in our nonprofit organizations gives me great hope.”

