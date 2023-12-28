Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota will be increasing its minimum-wage rates heading into 2024.

The rate will increase to $10.85 per hour for large employers and $8.85 per hour for other state minimum wages.

Officials say the rate is being adjusted for inflation.

As of Jan. 1, 2024:

Large employers with annual gross revenues of at least $500,000 must pay at least $10.85 an hour.

Small employers with annual gross revenues less than $500,000 must pay at least $8.85 an hour.

The training wage rate, $8.85 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 20 years of age for the first 90 consecutive days of employment.

The youth wage rate, $8.85 an hour, may be paid to employees younger than 18 years of age.

The state minimum-wage rates will not apply to work performed in the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have higher minimum-wage rates.

2023 Minnesota Minimum Wage Report from the Minnesota Dept. of Labor and Industry

Effective minimum wages for Minnesota, Minneapolis and St. Paul:

The Minnesota minimum-wage, $10.59 an hour for large employers in 2023, is adjusted annually for inflation.

The minimum wages for large employers in Minneapolis and macro employers in St. Paul reached $15 an hour in 2022, and the minimum wage for large employers in St. Paul reached $15 an hour in 2023.

Minimum wages for other employers of different sizes in Minneapolis and St. Paul will reach $15 in various years from 2024 to 2027, and will be adjusted for inflation thereafter.

Full-time annual earnings at the effective minimum wages:

Annual wages in 2023 for workers earning the Minnesota minimum hourly wage and working 40 hours a week: $22,027 for workers at large employers $17,950 for workers at small employers

As of Jan. 1, 2023: Minimum-wage workers in Minneapolis earn annual full-time wages of $31,595 at large employers. Minimum-wage workers in St. Paul earn annual full-time wages of $31,595 at macro employers.

As of July 1, 2023: Minimum-wage workers in Minneapolis earn $30,160 at small employers. St. Paul minimum-wage workers earn $31,200 at large employers St. Paul minimum-wage workers earn $27,040 at small employers.



Minimum wages in 2023 dollars:

Adjusting for inflation, the 2023 Minnesota large-employer minimum-wage of $10.59 an hour is below the average rate of the federal minimum-wage for 1960 through 1981, which was $12.03 an hour.

When the Minneapolis and St. Paul minimum wages reach $15 an hour, they will be higher, adjusting for inflation, than the $14.03 an hour peak reached by the federal minimum-wage in 1968.

