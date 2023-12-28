First Alert: Warmer temperatures and sunshine to end the week, with some light snow Saturday night

THURSDAY: Today will see the return of some sunshine with partly cloudy skies and mild weather continuing with high temperatures in the upper 30′s and reaching 40 in some spots. Winds will be out of the NW at 5-15 MPH.

FRIDAY: Tomorrow will see sunny skies and mild weather for most with high’s in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s, with temperatures a bit cooler across North Central Minnesota in the upper 20′s. Winds will be out of the W at 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 20′s to near 30. A clipper system will drop down into the region from Manitoba with some light snow possible overnight Saturday into Sunday. Snow accumulations will be light with a T-1″ of snow region wide with slightly higher amounts along the south shore, where 1-3″ of snow is possible.

