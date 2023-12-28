First Alert: Light snow could lead to slick travel Saturday evening

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
THURSDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease into the overnight hours with lows in the 20s and teens. Winds will be relatively light out of the NW at 4-8 MPH.

FRIDAY: High pressure keeps skies mostly clear to partly cloudy with highs reaching the 30s to around 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with increasing cloud coverage.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs reach the upper 20s to around 30 degrees with lows in the teens and 20s. A clipper system will bring light snowfall to the region Saturday night into early Sunday. Most areas will see a trace to one inch, but the South Shore may see 1-3″ of new snow by Sunday morning due to some lake enhancement.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies begin the day with decreasing clouds into the afternoon and evening hours. Highs reach the 20s with lows in the teens and single digits.

