Duluth Public Schools Teams up with DTA to Offer Free Bus Rides for High School Students

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Public Schools is teaming up with Duluth Transit Authority to help provide high school students and staff with free bus rides.

The Duluth Transit Authority unanimously approved the new pilot program during its meeting Wednesday night.

The program allows students and staff to use school IDs to take the city bus to and from school, free of charge. It also allows students to have access to transportation for after-school programs, activities, and sporting events.

Leaders say this is a great solution for the district’s transportation issues and lack of school bus drivers.

“The DTA is trying to build that ridership that they lost during the pandemic and together with the district we can solve their problems and get students the access that they need,” said General Manager Rod Fournier with Duluth Transit Authority.

Depending on ridership and the success of the pilot program, DTA also hopes to expand the partnership to include private schools.

The Duluth School Board must also approve the partnership. Once the school board approves, the program hopes to launch free rides on January 16.

