Duluth outdoor skating event moved to January

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ice skating in puddles is not ideal.

The Portman Amateur Hockey Association has officially rescheduled its Great Skate event for January.

The Portman Hockey outdoor ice rink, which is supposed to be covered in ice at this point in the season, is now covered in mud.

Josh Roed, one of the youth hockey players at the Portman Amateur Hockey Association, has grown tired of the warm weather and rain.

“It’s boring because there’s no ice and there’s no snow to sled on,” said Roed.

The Great Skate event helps kick off the outdoor hockey season.

It was planned for December 16th, but Mother Nature had her own plans.

Shawn Roed, a hockey coach with the Portman Amateur Hockey Association, says this season is already taking a toll on the players and families.

“The kids have lost a lot of rink run hours, practice hours, games,” said Roed. " They haven’t had the opportunity to get out on the ice. It’s been tough on them.”

The players have had to practice inside at ice rinks around town to make up for lost time.

Keith Johnson wants to stay positive, hoping cold arrives soon.

“We’re you know, cautiously optimistic that we will get ice in the next couple of weeks,” said Johnson. “It’s just going to take a little while longer than we’re anticipating.”

Josh who is also optimistic is hoping that his one wish will come true too.

“I wish there was more snow and ice,” said Roed.

The Great Skate will be rescheduled for January 5th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Portman Community Center.

