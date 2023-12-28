Dozens of sightings reported as massive lizards invade South Carolina, officials say

The Department of Natural Resources is warning about massive lizards invading South Carolina called tegus. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Wildlife agencies are asking people to report sightings of a large, invasive lizard species that has been found in South Carolina.

The South American tegu is a black and white or red lizard that can grow up to 4 feet long and weigh 10 pounds. They have often been turned loose in the wild by owners who did not research their full-grown lizard before buying one.

The lizards typically eat other reptiles as well as the eggs of ground-nesting birds, like turkeys and quail. They also carry salmonella.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said they have received over 100 reports of tegu sightings since they first confirmed the lizard in the state. So far, they have confirmed 24 black and white tegus and two red tegus.

If you happen to spot a tegu in the wild, you are urged to report it using this form.

Photos of the lizard are also required for a sighting to be officially confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

