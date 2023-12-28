Commission finalizes report for new Minnesota flag and seal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The Minnesota State Emblems Redesign Commission (SERC) has finalized its report on the new state flag and state seal, sending them off to be printed and delivered to the legislature.

“The commission’s work is essentially done,” said David Kelliher with the Minnesota Historical Society, who provided administrative support to the commission.

The SERC was required to finalize their report by the January 1, 2024, a deadline they met with just four days to go.

“The commission will be done, and will sunset as soon as the report is delivered, or on January 1, whichever comes first,” Kelliher said as he rounded out Wednesday’s final meeting.

The final report is on it’s way to the legislature, making it official. If the legislature doesn’t reject the commission’s decision, the new flag and seal will both be unveiled on Minnesota’s Statehood Day, May 11.

That said, the final versions of both emblems may face pushback, specifically from Republicans in the state legislature.

“A number of us don’t believe that the public was listened to. We put out listening devices and then didn’t follow that input,” said Republican Senator Steve Drazkowski, Mazeppa, who served as a non-voting member of the commission.

Several members of the commission, including Republican Representative Bjorn Olson, Fairmont, withdrew their names from the final report and plan to put out a “minority report” instead.

“The people were not listened to and I know our goal with the minority report is to allow the people in Minnesota to be heard. Certainly I and others will be having that discussion this next session,” Drazkowski said.

One voting member of the commission, Aaron Wittnebel, voted against the report, saying he plans to draft a minority report specifically regarding the state seal.

“I think this is a great report, but I’ll have to vote ‘no; since I’m going to be writing a minority report on the Great Seal,” Wittnebel said during the meeting.

Wittnebel, who was selected to represent Minnesota’s Ojibwe community, has vocally been against the commission’s decision to include the Dakota words “Mni Sota Makoce” on the new state seal.

The final report will be printed with the goal of being delivered to the legislature by Friday, December 29.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.