City by City: Lake Superior, Sawyer County, Northland

By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Superior- A new book exploring the natural and human histories of Lake Superior’s South Shore from Superior to Sault Saint Marie, “Impermanence: Life and Loss on Superior’s South Shore” will be released on January 9th. It’s part memoir, part travelogue, and part natural and cultural history. Author Sue Leaf will be in Duluth on January 23rd to discuss her book over at the Zenith Bookstore.

Sawyer County- New conservation easements are protecting areas along Spring Lake Creek in Sawyer County. The Landmark Conservancy worked with two property owners to protect 383 acres of land there. The newly protected areas are next to property that has already been conserved, creating an area of more than 900 acres that are now permanently protected. Spring Lake Creek is a tributary to the Namekagon River. Landmark Conservancy has now protected 2,600 acres across Sawyer County.

Christmas Lights- Christmas may be over, but it’s not too late to see the big light displays at many homes! The Christmas Lighting Challenge website has a map showing displays around the Twin Ports and Cloquet. In its ninth year, the group isn’t naming winners this season but does showcase some of the biggest lighting displays around. You can see the full list by clicking here.

