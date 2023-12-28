Basic budgeting tips to better manage your finances
87% of people report that budgeting helps them stay out of debt
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Consumer.gov recommends those who are looking to better manage their money in the new year to start by making a simple budget.
You can do so by first writing down all your monthly expenses to get a good picture of where the money goes.
Once your monthly needs are known, you can then choose a straightforward plan to stay on track.
One popular plan is called the 50/30/20 budget. It makes room for both needs and wants and is simple to understand and implement:
- 50% of take-home pay covers needs like housing and groceries
- 30% covers wants, like dining and travel
- 20% covers savings and debt repayment
With this plan, consumers know where their money is going plus it allows for a little fun.
Any monies unspent or received unexpectedly, like a gift or a bonus, can be funneled into savings and investments.
