1 dead after falling through ice on Lake of the Woods

They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon
They fell through on Thursday morning and their body was recovered Thursday afternoon(kbjr)
By Dan Wolfe
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGLE INLET, MN. (Northern News Now) - At least one person has died after a large vehicle broke through the ice on Lake of the Woods.

According to the Lake of the Woods Sheriff’s Office, it happened Wednesday near a resort in the Northwest Angle.

Officials say a group was riding in a large vehicle used to transport anglers out on the ice when it broke through.

One person who was in the vehicle drowned.

We’re working to learn more about the others and a possible rescue.

Lake of the Woods is a nationwide ice fishing destination that usually has plenty of ice for anglers by this point in the year.

However, due to the unprecedented warm weather this December, many resorts across the lake have begun pulling anglers from the ice.

This is a developing story. Stay with Northern News Now for further updates.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season
Courtesy: MN Department of Safety
Minnesota to implement new “blackout plates” in January
Andrew Michael Nelson
Iron Range man sentenced to 26 years for sexually assaulting infant
Driver fails to yield to school bus almost hitting students in Pine County
Search underway for driver who ‘almost hit’ Willow River students getting off bus
Super One raises over $600K through pin pad campaign
Super One locations raise over $600K through year long pin pad campaign

Latest News

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jaren Hall (16) takes part in drills during NFL football...
Vikings turn to Jaren Hall again in latest spin of QB carousel
University of Wisconsin La Crosse
Wisconsin university chancellor says he was fired for producing and appearing in porn videos
Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.
Two rescued from Upper Red Lake after ATV goes through the ice
Minnesota minimum-wage increase
Minnesota minimum wage to increase in 2024