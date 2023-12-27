Warmer temperatures to close out week

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY EVENING/OVERNIGHT: Skies will continue to be mostly cloudy with lows in the 20s to around 30 degrees. Some patchy fog is also possible.

THURSDAY: We begin the day with overcast skies, but high pressure will start to decrease our clouds into the afternoon and evening. Highs reach the 30s to around 40 degrees. Lows will be in the 20s.

FRIDAY: Highs reach the 30s to around 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine for the majority of the region. Lows will be in the 20s and teens with increasing clouds.

SATURDAY: The bulk of the day will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A chance for light snow moves into the region Saturday evening through early Sunday. As of now, snow accumulation is looking light. Check back for updates!

