Twin Ports’ last Video Vision to close after 40 years

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A Superior store that stood the test of time is closing its doors.

Video Vision on Belknap Street is the only video rental store left in the Twin Ports.

Store leaders announced on Tuesday they’re shutting down at the end of March.

Through their four decades in business, President Brian Augustine said they overcame many hurdles, including competition from national chains like Blockbuster and major road construction near their store.

However, he said things really changed after the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Augustine said not many of their customers came back and streaming platforms really took off, which also meant the end for Video Vision’s movie supplier earlier this year

“I was just a kid when I started this thing,” said Augustine. “I’m not a kid anymore obviously. It’s been 41 years, it makes me feel sad.”

Their other business, Superior Tan, will continue operating.

Video Vision is offering special deals to buy the remaining 6,000 movies left in the store.

