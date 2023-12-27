Trying CrossFit for first time at Zenith Athletics

Matt Kaitchuck walked them through what exercises would need to be completed and how they should attack the class.(Northern News Now)
By Ryan Haff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For this week’s Blindfold on Northern Life, Briggs surprises Ryan and Director Seth by dropping them into a CrossFit class at her husband’s gym.

Co-owner and Head Coach Matt Kaitchuck walked them through what exercises would need to be completed and how they should attack the class.

For more information on Zenith Athletics, visit their website here.

