Super One locations raise over $600K through year long pin pad campaign

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Super One helped raise over $600,000 for various local nonprofits in 2023, tripling their charitable giving impact.

Locations throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Upper Peninsula held ten register pin pad campaigns throughout the year.

The community was able to help raise a total of $619,482 for these nonprofits.

“The generosity of our customers has continued to astound us this year,” said the President of Miners Inc., Patrick Miner. “The success of these campaigns is only possible with the support of our customers and team members. By working together, we make a significant impact.”

In 2023, Miner’s Inc. and Super One store locations provided over $250,000 in support to area communities through corporate donations, in-kind support, and sponsorships.

“Our stores are in the heart of the communities we serve, and we would not be there without the support of the community and our customers,” said leaders in a news release. “It is important for our company to give back and support area events and organizations.

Non-profit organizations that benefited from the pin pad donations included the Muscular Dystrophy Association, Local Animal Shelters, Never Surrender Inc., American Cancer Society, Wadena County 4-H, Walker Community Club, American Heart Association, Local Food Banks and Food Shelves, Local Medical Foundations and Hospice Organizations, and the Salvation Army

