Search underway for driver who ‘almost hit’ Willow River students getting off bus

WILLOW RIVER, MN. (Northern News Now) - Pine County authorities are searching for a driver who they say almost hit two kids as they got off the school bus.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. on Dec. 21 on County Road 41 in Willow River.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office shared the video on Facebook, hoping the public can help find the driver.

The video shows the elementary school students exit the bus and start walking across the street when a pickup truck comes zooming along, just missing them.

The driver appears to ignore the stop sign on the school bus.

Authorities say the vehicle is a 1994 red Ford Ranger with Minnesota plates of 116KPL.

Anyone with information should call the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380.

