New elections laws aim to make Minnesota voting more accessible

In Ramsey County, Minnesota
In Ramsey County, Minnesota(Quinn Gorham)
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – A new law that goes into effect on January 1 will look to make Minnesota voting more accessible to those who don’t speak English as a first language.

Starting January 1, every precinct in the state will provide ballots and other materials in the state’s three most commonly spoken languages outside of English.

For now, those languages are Spanish, Somali and Hmong, but the law allows that to change as the state’s most common languages shift over time.

The law also includes special provisions for precincts with a high ESL population.

“For precincts that reach a 3-percent threshold of voters not speaking English as their primary language, then whatever that language is, they would also get those instructions in that language,” said Melanie Hazelip, voter outreach director with the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, “And for precincts that reach a 20-percent threshold of voters not speaking English as their primary language, they would actually get translation services provided in the polling place.”

Hazelip acknowledged that most voting-eligible Minnesotans speak English quite well, but believes it’s often easier for them to vote in their own language.

“It’s easier to absorb and understand in your native language. [The hope is] by making it more accessible and understandable for the many, many people who don’t speak English as their first language in Minnesota, that it’ll bring more voters to the ballot,” she said.

January 1 is also when a new automatic voter registration law begins. Under the new law, all eligible Minnesotans will be automatically registered to vote when obtaining or renewing a driver’s license.

Unlike the accessibility law, the automatic registration won’t be ready to go starting January 1st, and although that’s the first day of its implementation by law, Hazelip anticipates it’ll take a few months to roll out.

“We’re hoping the first quarter of the year so we’re hoping it’ll be ready relatively soon,” she said.

While the state recently passed a bill that allows undocumented Minnesotans to obtain a driver’s license, Hazelip says they don’t have many concerns about voting confusion under the automatic registration law.

“There are still people behind the scenes processing the registrations. If you think about the last time you went to get your driver’s license renewed or [to get] a new driver’s license, they’re very strict on that documentation,” she said.

