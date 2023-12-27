Iron Range man sentenced to 26 years for sexually assaulting infant

Andrew Michael Nelson
Andrew Michael Nelson(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MOUNTAIN IRON, MN. (Northern News Now) - An Iron Range man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for sexually assaulting an infant.

Andrew Michael Nelson, 42, of Mountain Iron was sentenced for two charges of first-degree criminal sexual assault on Tuesday.

Back in August, Nelson’s girlfriend, Darla Jean Queen, 35, of Mountain Iron was also sentenced to 22 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and using a minor in pornographic work.

The investigation on the two began in October 2022 when authorities carried out a search warrant at Nelson’s apartment.

According to the court documents, Queen admitted she was aware Nelson viewed child pornography and told officers she watched it with him.

Queen eventually told authorities she and Nelson sexually abused an infant child, who was known to Queen, at their apartment on two separate occasions in September 2022.

When law enforcement asked Nelson about these accusations, he originally denied them.

However, Nelson pleaded guilty to the charges against him in November 2023.

