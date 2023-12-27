Herb Kohl, former Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and owner of Milwaukee Bucks, has died

MADISON, WI. (Northern News Now) - Herb Kohl, 88, a Democratic U.S. senator from Wisconsin and owner of the Milwaukee Bucks basketball team, has died.

An email from the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation announced he passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness at the age of 88.

In 1962, Kohl founded the Kohl’s Department Store Company in Brookfield, Wis.

Kohl was a popular figure in Wisconsin, purchasing the Bucks to keep them from leaving town, and spending generously from his fortune on civic and educational causes throughout the state.

He also used his money to fund his Senate races, allowing him to portray himself as “nobody’s senator but yours.” In the Senate, a body renowned for egos, Kohl was an unusual figure.

He was quiet and not one to seek credit, yet effective on issues important to the state, especially dairy policy. He was one of the richest members of the Senate, and the Senate’s only professional sports team owner.

