Fishermen discover man who had been trapped in truck for nearly a week

The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.
The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.(Indiana State Police)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGE, Ind. (Gray News) – Two fishermen in Indiana stumbled upon a man who was trapped in his pickup truck after a crash for nearly a week.

Matthew Reum, 27, told the men he’d been pinned inside his truck without food or water for six days and couldn’t reach his phone to call for help.

The truck had gone off Interstate 94 and ended up under the bridge and partially in a creek.

Mario Garcia said he and a friend were getting to the fishing hole when they saw the truck in the distance.

They walked over to the mangled truck to find the man inside. At first, Garcia said he thought they’d found a dead body.

“I went to touch [the man] and he turned around and it almost killed me there because it was kind of shocking,” Garcia said. “But he was alive, and he was very happy to see us.”

Garcia said the man told him he had almost lost all hope because he had been stranded for so long.

“It looked like he was really fighting to be there just to stay around,” Garcia said. “He didn’t want to go.”

Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and...
Authorities rescued the man from the truck. He was taken to the hospital with severe and potentially life-threatening injuries.(Indiana State Police)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Northern News Now
First Alert: Freezing rain for some with high winds and rain for all
DTA bus crash on Michigan Street in Duluth
Police: 1 hospitalized in crash involving DTA bus, car
NNN
First Alert: Ice on roadways will lead to slick travel
Northern News Now
First Alert: A couple areas may see some slick roads into early Wednesday
Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season

Latest News

The Transportation Security Administration said Tuesday that its officers stopped a woman from...
TSA agents stop passenger from boarding flight with loaded gun
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
Their ten adult grandchildren, ages 18-40, showed up, one by one, at their house as a surprise...
‘It was a shock!’ Grandparents get Christmas surprise when all 10 grownup grandkids show up
FILE - Patrick Schwarzenegger, right, a cast member in "Midnight Sun," poses with his...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Patrick, is engaged to longtime model girlfriend Abby Champion