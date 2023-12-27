First Alert: Mix of rain and snow showers today with the return of sunshine tomorrow

WEDNESDAY: Today will see a mix of rain/snow showers with drying throughout the day and clouds persisting. Temperatures will be steady in the mid 30′s with light winds out of the SE turning NE throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Tomorrow will see the return of sunshine with partly cloudy skies and winds out of the NW at 5-15 MPH. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s across the region.

FRIDAY: Friday will see another mild day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 40 degrees. Winds will be light at 5-10 MPH.

