Deployed soldier’s dog found three weeks after going missing from South Carolina home

By Kevin Connaughton and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRMO, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A dog who went missing for three weeks while his military owner was deployed overseas has been found safe, WIS reports.

The dog, a Pitbull named Titan, was found 10 miles from his South Carolina home after going missing for about three weeks.

According to Homeward Bound Pet Rescue (HBPR), Titan went missing from Chinquapin Road on Dec. 7 and was last seen on Dec. 21 at around 4:30 p.m.

Since Titan’s owner is a soldier currently overseas, the dog had been staying with his family on Harbison Boulevard.

Several people jumped in to help when Titan went missing, HBPR added.

Linda Provence, the co-founder of HBPR, told WIS she put up flyers and knocked on doors looking for the pup.

The rescue said many kind people rode around, hung flyers, put out food, talked to people, set up feeding stations, cameras, searched with drones and shared on social media.

“One lady even set up a skillet and fried bacon to try to lure him,” Provence said.

Then on Tuesday morning, Titan was found sleeping on another family’s back porch and was able to FaceTime with his owner after the service member’s other family drove down from Charlotte.

“When I drove up the driveway and saw them with him, they had the owner on Facetime,” Provence stated. “Just seeing his face and seeing that happy dog back with his family. That sort of reward is a thrill for me.”

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DTA bus crash on Michigan Street in Duluth
Police: 1 hospitalized in crash involving DTA bus, car
Northern News Now
First Alert: Freezing rain for some with high winds and rain for all
NNN
First Alert: Ice on roadways will lead to slick travel
Northern News Now
First Alert: A couple areas may see some slick roads into early Wednesday
Cole Spicer
UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season

Latest News

The season began in March and will end on January 5th.
Warm weather makes for simpler end to Great Lakes shipping season
The only person in the car was extricated by firefighters and was transported to a local...
Police: 1 hospitalized in crash involving DTA bus, car
Anonymous donor gives $25K to Duluth Salvation Army to reach Red Kettle goal
Anonymous donor gives $25K to Duluth Salvation Army to reach Red Kettle goal
Northlanders get ready for Super Saturday sales
Northlanders get ready for Super Saturday sales
Closing around the holidays means the hills are missing out on funds.
Warm, wet weather shuts down Duluth ski slopes