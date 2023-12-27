City by City: Duluth, Sawyer County, Twin Ports

Duluth- The City of Duluth needs the public’s help to ensure new flood maps are correct. Using updated data and new technology, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has created Flood Insurance Rate Maps. The agency said the maps now more accurately represent flood risk. Landowners in Duluth can see what areas changed and submit official comments through a portal on the City of Duluth website. Comments must be submitted by January 18, 2024.

Sawyer County, WI- A new Emergency Medical Service Training Center is coming to LCO Ojibwe University. Courses at the new training center will begin in June 2024. Ambulance and medical response groups recently argued the lack of a local training center was a major barrier to recruiting emergency personnel. A Wisconsin Flex Grant of more than $26,000 will cover the cost of equipment, tuition, and books for the new training center.

Twin Ports- While Christmas Day has come and gone, it’s not too late to see the big light displays at many homes. The Christmas Lighting Challenge website has a map showing displays around the Twin Ports and Cloquet. In its 9th year, the group isn’t naming winners this season but does showcase some of the biggest lighting displays around. To see the full list, visit the Christmas Lighting Challenge website.

