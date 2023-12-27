Authorities warn of dangerous ice conditions on lakes

FISH LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) - Poor ice conditions caused by mild temperature and heavy rainfall is forcing fishing resorts to close their accesses to lakes.

On Tuesday, Hi Banks Resort on Fish Lake, just outside of Duluth, announced their access will be closed until further notice.

“It’s unsafe,” said the owner of Hi Banks Resort, Tim Wagner. “We were running four wheelers on it with no problem here four days ago, before all this rain came.”

There is about eight inches of ice on the lake, which is safe enough to walk on.

However, the real danger is from holes on the ice that someone might not see while walking across.

“People have drilled holes and after the two inches of rain we got the water kind of spun and drained off and made them holes larger,” said Wagner.

Wagner caters his services to fishermen but his number one priority will always be safety.

“Little kids come out with their parents,” said Wagner. “People go fishing, they’re here at nighttime, and they’re walking and not paying attention. Just like I said, one false step and you can fall through.”

According to Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, these incidents happen every year, but this year they are happening later due to the weather.

“We certainly see this more so in in November or early December,” said Riggs. “Generally by this time of the year we’ve got vehicle travel that are going in and out and we don’t typically see too much of these problems anymore.”

Riggs said if someone chooses to go on the ice, to take caution.

“What looks like safe ice might not be but just have the tools and equipment with you,” said Riggs. “Let people know where you’re going. Bring ice cleats and ice picks. Wear a float coat or life preserver on the water.”

Officials say it will take colder temperatures and no rain to get anglers back on the ice.

“It’s something to do in the wintertime to get out of the house and go with friends,” said Wagner. “We know a lot of people that come fish in here you just you don’t see him.”

Hi Banks hopes to reopen sometime next week.

