Warm, wet weather shuts down Duluth ski slopes

Chester Bowl closed.
(Northern News Now)
By Madisan Green
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Ski hills across Duluth are shutting down for multiple days because of the mild winter temperatures.

Both Chester Bowl and Spirit Mountain make snow every year to get the season started, but this year requires more effort.

“We were making snow in November,” said Executive Director of Spirit Mountain Ann Glumac. “We were making snow in December and we definitely will be making snow in January.”

Snow making is a task that requires a lot of time, money, and manpower.

“When you make snow you basically make shaved ice and it’s not that great of skiing conditions until you groom it up,” said Program Director of Chester Bowl Sam Luoma. “It’s a lot of work to orchestrate everybody coming in setting up the machines making the snow and it’s a little heartbreaking to watch it all melt.”

Closing around the holidays means the hills are missing out on more funds.

“We want to be cautious with our expenses as we again try and get people to come out and enjoy the snow that these guys are going to be working so hard to make,” said Glumac. “It’s absolutely a challenge to have to lose days of operation during the holiday week.”

The skiers and snowboarders are missing out on more fun.

“This would be the busiest day of the year,” Luoma said about the day after Christmas. “Just so it’s a little bit of a bummer to have everything melted out. Kind of a mess but usually the 26th to the 30th we would have a couple of 100 people learning how to ski and snowboard.”

However, Glumac believes the season’s uphill battle is almost over.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to ski in early January throughout January and February,” said Glumac. “We see that coming we know it’s coming. We just wish it could come a little bit earlier.”

Spirit Mountain is scheduled to be closed Wednesday, Dec. 27 and reopen on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Glumac said it is weather-dependent and they will have to reevaluate in the next few days.

Chester Bowl will not reopen until after the New Year.

