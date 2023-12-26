UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team is taking another hit to their roster.

According to head coach Scott Sandelin, sophomore forward Cole Spicer will be out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

Spicer was declared academically ineligible to play for the second semester.

In the first half of the season, he posted five goals and four assists for the Bulldogs, which already surpassed his points from the 2022-2023 season.

The Grand Forks native was drafted to the Boston Bruins in the fourth round during the 2022 NHL Draft.

Spicer is the second player unable to play this year after Dominic James had a season-ending injury in October.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.