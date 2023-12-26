UMD’s Cole Spicer ineligible for remainder of season

Cole Spicer
Cole Spicer(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team is taking another hit to their roster.

According to head coach Scott Sandelin, sophomore forward Cole Spicer will be out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

Spicer was declared academically ineligible to play for the second semester.

In the first half of the season, he posted five goals and four assists for the Bulldogs, which already surpassed his points from the 2022-2023 season.

The Grand Forks native was drafted to the Boston Bruins in the fourth round during the 2022 NHL Draft.

Spicer is the second player unable to play this year after Dominic James had a season-ending injury in October.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NNN
First Alert: Ice on roadways will lead to slick travel
DTA bus crash on Michigan Street in Duluth
Police: 1 hospitalized in crash involving DTA bus, car
Northern News Now
First Alert: Freezing rain for some with high winds and rain for all
Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
Pedestrian killed in vehicle crash in Crow Wing County Saturday
Northern News Now
Rainy Christmas with mix for some

Latest News

LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers preview the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 2
Minnesota Wild left wing Marcus Foligno (17) celebrates with Minnesota Wild left wing Pat...
Kaprizov scores for the third-straight game; Minnesota holds off struggling Boston 3-2
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34), Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11)...
Bucks beat the Knicks again in a one-sided series, with the teams set to meet again on Christmas
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 1