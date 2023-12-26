UMD’s Cole Spicer heads to USHL after ineligibility

Cole Spicer
Cole Spicer(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CST
WEDNESDAY UPDATE -- After being academically ineligible to play for the Bulldogs, Cole Spicer is heading back to juniors.

According to the United States Hockey League (USHL) website, Spicer was added to the Youngstown Phantoms in Ohio on Tuesday.

It is unknown at this time if the sophomore forward is planning to return to UMD for the 2024-2025 season.

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD Men’s Hockey team is taking another hit to their roster.

According to head coach Scott Sandelin, sophomore forward Cole Spicer will be out for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

Spicer was declared academically ineligible to play for the second semester.

In the first half of the season, he posted five goals and four assists for the Bulldogs, which already surpassed his points from the 2022-2023 season.

The Grand Forks native was drafted to the Boston Bruins in the fourth round during the 2022 NHL Draft.

Spicer is the second player unable to play this year after Dominic James had a season-ending injury in October.

