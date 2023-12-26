LOOK BACK: Top 10 stories of 2023
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - As 2023 comes to a close, we are looking back on the top 10 local stories of the year.
Dan Wolfe will take a deep dive into the major events covered in 2023 at 10 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28.
The following stories were the most clicked on throughout the year.
1. Minnesota becomes first state to legalize all drug paraphernalia
2. Special Report: Where’d the deer go? Hunter frustration grows in Minnesota Northwoods
3. Minnesotans to receive ‘Walz checks’ starting this week
4. Wisconsin pizzeria says goodbye to iconic fish tank
5. Walz announces plans to send checks to millions of Minnesotans
6. Duluth Judge Sally Tarnowski dies during Florida vacation
7. Officials release identity of fallen St. Croix County Sheriff’s deputy
8. Duluth PD executes search warrant on Vineyard Church
9. Northern Minnesota school district votes to close school
10. New research highlights main killer of Minnesota moose
