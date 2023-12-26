HOOKED ON A GOOD FEELING: Children’s book donates all proceeds to nonprofit

HAYWARD, WI. (Northern News Now) - The author of a children’s book decided to donate all proceeds from sales to a national nonprofit originating in Hayward, WI.

Stephen Cramer published his first children’s book Wally the Walleye in October after finding inspiration while fishing with friends.

“I created this tune on a slow day of fishing in Canada,” said Cramer. “As I kept singing this tune over and over my head that I created. I sat on it for a couple of years and I kept saying I was gonna get it published someday. Finally I self published it.”

Cramer originally intended for the book to excite children about going fishing and being outdoors.

However, the book holds a deeper meaning beyond the catchy words.

“My older brother passed away six weeks ago and he was confined to a wheelchair for the last six years of his life,” said Cramer. “We grew up fishing together all the time.”

Instead of letting his handicap stop him, Cramer’s brother Mike turned to Fishing Has No Boundaries, a national nonprofit that builds accessible docks and provides adaptive equipment, like electric fishing rods, for people with mental and physical disabilities.

Executive director of Fishing Has No Boundaries Kathy Overman says ability level should not affect whether or not someone can enjoy the outdoors.

“The disabled community, they are able, you know, they deal with their health, their food, their lodging, their work, but no place does it include recreation,” said Overman. “Recreation is important for everyone. It is in your heart to share.”

After witnessing the positive impact Fishing Has No Boundaries had for his brother, Cramer decided to donate all of the proceeds from Wally the Walleye to the organization.

“I don’t think we can fully relate what it’s like to not have mobility or not have all of our mental faculties perhaps,” said Cramer. “So if we can, in some small way help, I don’t know how you put a price tag, right? That is just absolutely precious.”

To learn more or donate to Fishing Has No Boundaries, click here.

To purchase Wally the Walleye, click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.