First Alert: Freezing rain for some with high winds and rain for all

TUESDAY: Today will be a first alert weather day with very windy conditions and freezing rain across far Northern MN, with Cook County seeing ice accretion of 0.1″ or more. Most will just see plain rain with winds gusting to 40+ MPH along the shoreline with temperatures steady in the 30′s across the Northland.

WEDNESDAY: Tomorrow will be less windy with a high of 37 and a mix of rain and snow showers across the Northland, with little to no accumulation expected. Winds will be out of the NE at 5-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Thursday will be calm with a high of 39 degrees and partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light along with the mild weather out of the NW at 5-10 MPH.

